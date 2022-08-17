Galway woman wins Best Dressed Lady at Tullamore Show

Eva McNally, Best Hat. Sean Nally Best Dressed Man Co Limerick and Mary Davin, Galway, Best Dressed Lady at the Fashion Tent at this year's Tullamore Show
As always the fashion produced some amazing style at Tullamore Show, with men, women and children from all over the country dressed in their finest.
A Galway woman took first prize in the Best Dressed Lady competition. Mary Davin wore a stunning suit and eye catching hat to get the thumbs up from the judges.
The best hat was won by Eva Nally with a feather creation to enhance her gorgeous long dress.
The Little Miss Offaly winner was Hailey Rose Dalton from Castletowngeoghegan with Little Mr Offaly JJ McHugh Fahy from Kilbeggan.
Chief organiser Carmel Duffy was unable to join the fashion this year for the first time since its inception. Carmel is feeling under the weather and is wished a speedy recovery and all the best from her many friends.
Winners of the Tullamore Show Fashion Tent Competitions
Best Dressed Lady - Mary Davin Co. Galway is pictured below with Rose Finlay of Rose Finlay Total Health Pharmacy, Sponsor of this year's Best Dressed Lady.
Best Hat - Eva McNally, Co Roscommon
Best Dressed Man - Sean Nash Co. Limerick
Traditional Farmer - John Mark Clancy Co. Galway
Glamourous Granny -Sylvia Crawford Co Tipperary
Bonny Baby - Sophie Keating - Screggan Co. Offaly
Little Mr Offaly - JJ McHugh Fahy - Kilbeggan Co. Westmeath
Little Miss Offaly - Hailey Rose Dalton - Castletowngeoghegan Co. Westmeath
