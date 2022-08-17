Prize winners decided in Offaly 5k Road Race Series

Runners taking off in the Rhode 5k.
With the conclusion of the extremely successful 2022 Offaly 5k series -following the finale with the Birr AC 5k, it was time to determine the overall and age group series winners.
This year eight Offaly clubs hosted a 5k race : Tullamore Harriers AC, Banagher AC, Ferbane AC, Ballyskenach AC, Clara AC, Naomh Mhuire AC, Rhode AC and Birr AC and each athlete needed to run a mimimum of 5 races to qualify for the series awards.
Each race had on average 250 finishers with the largest entry being 350. This was an extremely positive turnout bearing in mind the unpredictable times we are in due to Covid.
The overall Men's champion is Mick Fogarty Ferbane AC, who had a great season taking the win in all of his races and sealing his victory way before the end of the series.
Denise Egan also a Ferbane Ac athlete, along with Emily Grennan from Tullamore Harriers AC were joint winners in the overall series. Even after countback these ladies both matched points and are deserving joint winners of the series.
The awards with be presented at the Offaly Athletics Awards Ceremony on November 5th.
Well done to every single athlete who lined out in their club colours and to each club who hosted a 5k event. Thank you to Brian and his team in Popup Races who were very supportive throughout the series.
Full Series Results:
1st Man - Mick Fogarty, Ferbane AC
2nd Man - Paul Buckley, Ferbane AC
3rd Man - Michael O'Brien, Tullamore Harriers AC
1st Lady - Joint Winners - Denise Egan, Ferbane AC and Emily Grennan, Tullamore Harriers AC
3rd lady - Caroline Donnellan, Edenderry AC
AGE GROUP WINNERS
FEMALE
1st O40 - Nita McLoughlin, Tullamore Harriers AC
2nd O40 - Brigid O'Sullivan - Ferbane AC
3rd O40 - Evelyn Herlihy, Tullamore Harriers AC
1st O45 - Christine O'Meara, Birr AC
2nd O45 - Mary Blake, Ferbane AC
3rd O45- Catriona Daly, Ferbane AC
1st O50 - Pauline Curley, Tullamore Harriers AC
2nd O50 - Rita Daly, Tullamore Harriers AC
3rd O50 - Carmel Murray, Birr AC
1st O60 - Mary Galvin, Tullamore Harriers AC
2nd O60 - Olive Mannion, Tullamore Harriers AC
3rd O60 - Anne Daly, Tullamore Harriers AC
MALE
1st Junior - Jack Donegan,Tullamore Harriers AC
2nd Junior - Oran Buckley, Ferbane Ac
3rd Junior - Cory Eady, Edenderry AC
1st O 40 - Jonathan Dunne, Tullamore Harriers AC
2nd O40- David Murray, Kilcormac Killoughey AC
3rd O40 - Niall Kelly, Ferbane AC
1st O45 - Darren Bermingham, Naomh Mhuire AC
2nd O45- Ger Cleary, Naomh Mhuire AC
3rd O45 - Francis Connolly, Ferbane AC
1st O50 - Brendan Donagher, Naomh Mhuire AC
2nd O50 - Dervlish Bartlett, Birr AC
3rd O50- Alan Heffernan, Tullamore Harriers AC
1st O60 - Tim Camon, Ferbane AC
2nd O60 -Thomas Bennett, Birr AC
3rd O60 - Denis Flynn, Tullamore Harriers AC
1st O70 - Ger Woods, Banagher AC
2nd O70 - John Bennett, Ferbane AC
3rd O70 - Jim Langan, Tullamore Harriers
TEAM RESULTS
Ladies
Division 1
1st Tullamore Harriers AC
2nd Ferbane AC
3rd Birr AC
Division 2
1st Edenderry AC
2nd Rhode Ac
2rd Kilcormac Killoughey AC
Men
Division 1
1st Tullamore Harriers AC
2nd Ferbane AC
3rd Naomh Mhuire AC
Division 2
1st Edenderry AC
2nd Rhode AC
3rd Ballyskenach Ac.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.