Local walking trails receive funding boost

FOUR groups responsible for managing walking trails in Co. Offaly will receive funding of between €1,000-€2,800 announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, last week.

In addition a further two trails on the Roscommon side of Shannonbridge will also receive funding.

The Ballinough Doorey Group in Offaly will receive funding for two trails - Clara Esker Forest Loop Walk and Clara Esker Ballinough Doorey Loop. Both will receive €1,000 and the forest loop is 2km in length and the other loop 4.5km.

Moneygall Development Association Limited is to receive €1,000 for the 4.5km Moneygall Rock of Loyer Loop while Slieve Bloom Walking will receive €2,800 for the 11km Giant's Grave Loop.

Under funding for Co. Roscommon, Shannonbridge Action Group receive €1,000 for the 0.5km Shannonbridge-Fortifications loop and €2,800 for the 5.2km Shannonbridge-River Shannon loop

Trail walking is a great activity for families to enjoy the great outdoors and explore our hidden gems. These trails also attract visitors to small businesses in our rural towns.

The community groups can use this funding to maintain, improve and promote its use to locals and visitors. This vital work is done by the groups which are known as Community Trail Management Organisations.

Speaking about the Shannonbridge projects, Senator Aisling Dolan said “I really look forward to the work being done on the Roscommon side of Shannonbridge all around the fortifications there which date back to Napoleonic times. Shannonbridge is such a popular scenic spot for lunch and tourists arriving by boat and so close to communities between Ballinasloe and Athlone. These walks will be a boost to local community and tourism in the area and also great to have a café and craft shop open at the Fort. Well done to the Shannonbridge Action Group and volunteers here”.