Roscrea celebrates the work of two much loved departing Parish Priests

Fr Michael Harding and Fr Pat Treacy made an indelible impression on the community of Roscrea - Photo: PJ Wright
A poignant and reflective Thanksgiving Mass was held in St. Cronan's Church on Monday, August 8 to allow the Parishioners of St. Cronan's Pastoral Area an opportunity to celebrate and give thanks for the long ministry of Roscrea's two Parish Priests, Fr Michael Harding and Fr Pat Treacy as they prepare to leave Roscrea. Pictured above are the Folk Choir who performed at the Mass - Photo: PJ Wright
Fr. Michael and Fr. Pat touched the lives of so many people in Roscrea and made a deep impression on the community - they are pictured above with Fr. Tom Corbett and Mary Hefferan (Sacristan) - Photo: PJ Wright
Pictured above at the special Thanksgiving Mass are a group of parishioners with Fr. Pat, Fr. Michael and Fr. Tom Corbett - Photo: PJ Wright
Marking the special occasion at the Thanksgiving Mass are Fr. Pat Treacy with cousins Catriona Fletcher and Catherine Treacy - Photo: PJ Wright
Father Treacy and Danny Bergin pictured in St. Cronan's Church at the Thanksgiving Mass
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.