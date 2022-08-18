Search

18 Aug 2022

End of year awards presented at Offaly school

The Derek Maher Trophy for Student of the Year was won by Shane Dillon.

18 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

End of year awards are always a special occasion at St Brendan’s PS school in Birr - hurling leagues/sports days/tech week and individual awards were presented.

We have a number of awards cups and trophies for sporting and academic achievements: Kenneth Fox/Aidan Rosney/Derek Maher/Brian McManus/Brother Finian/Johnny Cleary/Tommy K.

These hold a special place in our hearts and we are always delighted to welcome members of these families to school to present these awards.

Congratulations to all this year's winners and thanks to the families for presenting on the day.

We are delighted to have awarded the following—

· The Brother Finian Cup for the 6th class long race was won by Campbell Naughton.

· The McManus Cup (Special Achievement Award) was won by Billy Hoare.

· The Derek Maher Trophy (Student of the year) was won by Shane Dillon.

· Tommy K (Infant Achievement) Award was won by Sam McIntyre.

· The Kenneth Fox Cup (Hurling) was won by Robert Landy.

· The Aidan Rosney cup (Hurling) was won by Barry Bennett.

· The Johnny Cleary cup (Most improved hurler) was won by Campbell Naughton.

