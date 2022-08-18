LOUGH Derg RNLI is recruiting new volunteers to join their lifesaving team for shore duty in roles as Deputy Launching Authority, Additional Lifeboat Mechanic and Tractor Driver.

Shore crew have a central role in securing the safety of the lifeboat and the men and women launching their craft to rescue those in peril on the water. They ensure the successful and smooth operations of the RNLI’s lifesaving work within the station.

As a volunteer with the RNLI you will gain new skills and enjoy the satisfaction of giving back to your community. The RNLI will provide all training to fulfil your role. You will be supported at all times by the close team of existing volunteers at the station and by the RNLI.

The role of Deputy Launching Authority is central to operations within all RNLI lifeboat stations, as this volunteer initiates the launch of the lifeboat when requested by the Coast Guard. Once the decision to launch is made, crew pagers are activated and both lifeboat crew and shore crew immediately travel to the station to attend to the call out.

The role of the Inshore Lifeboat Mechanic will be to work alongside the current Station Mechanic to maintain all Search and Rescue equipment (the lifeboat, Tractor, Trailer and volunteers’ Personal Protective Equipment). This is done according to a planned maintenance schedule. In this position the volunteer will contribute to the operational efficiency of the lifeboat station and its lifeboat and equipment. To enable the mechanic to fulfil his/her role, the RNLI provides all training and support up to a competence level through the charity’s Competency Based Training.

RNLI Lough Derg is bringing into operation a Tractor & Trailer in order to conduct haul outs as part of our planned maintenance programme. The role of the Tractor Driver is to take charge of the launch vehicle and rig during the launch and recovery of the Inshore Lifeboat. For this position, the volunteer will maintain their competence through the RNLI’s Competency Based Training. Another vital role, the tractor driver contributes to the operational efficiency of the station, lifeboats and equipment.

RNLI Lough Derg, located in Dromineer on the Tipperary shore of Lough Derg, is one of four Lifeboat Stations on the Shannon-Erne waterways. Today, it is a busy Station covering the entire length of Lough Derg. The Lifeboat Crew are all volunteers, headed up by the Lifeboat Operations Manager and Deputy Launching Authorities and supported by a Shore Crew team. All boat and shore crew follow the RNLI’s national Competency Based Training Scheme and respond to pagers when there is a request to launch the lifeboats.

They hope you can join their team at Lough Derg RNLI Lifeboat Station.