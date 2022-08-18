Ambassador to the Kingdom of Jordan visits Cloughjordan

Pictured (l. to r.): Greg Whelan, Brendan Sheehan, Gillian Armitage, Eoin Ó Brolchain, Ambassador Marianne Bolger, Gearóid Ó Foighil, Helen Costello, Pa Finucane, Deirdre Ó Brolchain, Cllr Ger Darcy.
The new Irish Ambassador to the Kingdom of Jordan paid a visit to Cloughjordan recently to meet with local community representatives and learn more about the 800 year old historical connection between Cloughjordan and Jordan.
After meeting at the Friendship Stone of Jordan public sculpture public on Main Street, the party were welcomed by Peter Baker to Cloughjordan House where written tradition tells of the De Marisco Knight bringing back a stone from the River Jordan and incorporating into his castle, now part of the main house.
