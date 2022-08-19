Closures and temporary 80km speed limit announced for M7 for almost a month

Laois County Council has announced its intention to temporarily reduce the speed limit on a section of the M7 Motorway for most of October.

The 80kmh speed limit will be temporarily introduced between Junction 15 and Junction 14 in order to facilitate pavement improvement works. The section of road normally has a 120kph speed limit.

Laois County Council stated that: “In accordance with the provisions of Section 10 of the Roads Traffic Act 2004, Laois County Council and Kildare County Council hereby gives notice of its intention to reduce the speed limit to 80kph on the M7 motorway between Junction 15 and where the M7 crosses the L7055 in the townland of Kill”.

The temporary speed limit will come into effect from Monday, October 3 to Friday, October 28 both dates inclusive.

A map showing the speed limit reduction can be inspected at the offices of Laois County Council, County Hall, Portlaoise, during opening hours. The information is also be available to view at www.laois.ie.

Meanwhile, night time closures have been announced for the motorway. The council stated that it “proposes to extend the temporary road closure of the M7 motorway to through traffic between Junction 15 and Junction 14, and between Junction 14 and Junction 15, between the 3rd of October 2022 to the 28th October 2022, to facilitate pavement renewal works to be carried out. These will be night works, and the motorway will reopen to traffic outside of the working hours.”

“The works will be undertaken utilising a phased approach, with diverted traffic directed to follow signage along an alternative route. Only one direction will be closed at any one time. Diversions are to be put in place between the following working hours: Eastbound from 8pm to 5am and Westbound from 9pm to 7am.

Maps of the diversion routes are available for inspection at www.laois.ie and Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise. See here: https://laois.ie/wp-content/uploads/Diversion-routes-for-Monasterevin-Inlay-Phase-2-1.pdf