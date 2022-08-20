Decision next week on application to amend previously permitted housing scheme in Offaly town

A decision is due next week on an application to make amendments to a previously permitted housing development in Tullamore.

12 two storey dormer semi-detached houses, one detached two storey dormer house and 7 terraced two storey dormer houses at an address on Daingean Road, Puttaghaun, Tullamore, already received planning approval.

The amendments sought are for elevational changes and minor alterations to thirteen of the units.

The application is in the name of Spa Road Homes Limited.

Offaly County Council sought further information on the application in which they requested photographic samples of all external wall roof window and door finishes for the proposed development.

They also invited the applicant to address issues raised by Waterways Ireland who made a submission on the proposal.

Responding, Meitheal Architects on behalf of their client included a materials report detailing the samples of the proposed external wall render, brick, roof, window and door finishes for the entire scheme.

In relation to concerns by Waterways Ireland the architects said they noted their comments regarding the removal of three parking spaces adjacent to the canal. They said their client is happy to adjust the location of these spaces. They enclosed details indicating the parking spaces relocated and re-orientated along the access road to not impinge on the canal bank.

Offaly County Council is to make its decision on August 23.