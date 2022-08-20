O'Toole-Greene goals decisive as Shamrocks continue improvement with big win over Carrig and Riverstown



Shamrocks are through to the Intermediate Hurling Final after a three-point win over Carrig & Riverstown in Birr on Saturday evening. It was an entertaining affair with very little between the sides. However, David O’Toole Greene’s two second half goals sealed victory for The Rocks as they advanced to the final for the second consecutive year.

Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship semi-final



Shamrocks 2-09

Carrig & Riverstown 1-09



Given that they were beaten by the same opposition in the group stages earlier in the year, they will be delighted with their performance. It is familiar territory for Cal Ahearne and his charges as they contest the final for the second consecutive year and they will look to finally get back up to Senior ‘B’ Hurling in two weeks’ time.

The first half was an extremely tight affair with a difficult cross-field wind the main factor of a low-scoring game.

Shane O’Toole Greene opened proceedings with a point from just underneath the stand after a beautiful side-step.

It was nip and tuck for most of the first half with the accuracy of Stephen Gleeson’s placed balls keeping Carrig & Riverstown in the game.

Scores were at a premium, but Shane O’Toole Greene had a very impressive first half, hitting four from play and he caused the opposition defence a lot of problems, with his direct running and clever touches.

Shamrocks controlled most of the possession in the first half and they looked the better team, using possession well around the middle third but just lacking the finishing touch.

Carrig & Riverstown struggled at times with the Shamrocks half-back line excelling, and Lee Hogan’s point in the 22nd minute made him the only player apart from Gleeson who found himself on the scoresheet in the first half.

Gleeson’s free just before Shane Guinan’s half time whistle left it all level at the break, five points apiece.

Upon he resumption of play, Gleeson nudged his side ahead before the game got it’s first green flag.

Conor Moran’s long, hopeful ball into the danger area was doubled on in the air by David O’Toole Greene and it flew past

Nigel Dunne’s free put three between the sides and just as it looked as if Shamrocks would pull away, Carrig & Riverstown came roaring back into the game.

Conor Freeman snuck inside the Shamrocks defence and his flicked it past John Kinahan in the Shamrocks goal.

Within seconds, Michael Kennedy fired over to put Carrig & Riverstown ahead by the minimum after an exceptional two-minute spell.

Shamrocks fought back in similar fashion and four minutes later they rattled the net for the second time. David O’Toole Greene rose to the sky from Dunne’s long ball into the square and he turned and unleashed a rocket to nudge his side back in front.

William Gleeson pointed again from a placed ball to keep Carrig & Riverstown in it as the game looked to be going to the wire.

Man of the match Shane O’Toole Greene fired over another terrific effort and it was closely followed by a Nigel Dunne point leaving Shamrocks three points ahead with seven minutes left to play.

Gleeson reduced the deficit to two with just three minutes left on the clock, but Carrig & Riverstown never really looked like troubling a solid Shamrocks back line again.

They did launch a few balls in, but they were comfortably dealt with by a determined Shamrocks defence.

Substitute Shane Kearney put the icing on the cake for Shamrocks when he pointed as they advanced to the Intermediate Hurling Final for the second year in a row.

SCORERS:

SHAMROCKS: David O’Toole Greene 2-0, Shane O’Toole Greene 0-5, Nigel Dunne 0-3 (0-2F), Shane Kearney 0-1.

CARRIG & RIVERSTOWN: Stephen Gleeson 0-8 (0-7F), Conor Freeman 1-0, Michael Kennedy 0-1.

Shamrocks: John Kinahan; Sean Cantwell, Conor Condron, Sean Mooney; Stephen Malone, Padraic Cantwell, Jack Molloy; Alan Foster, Conor Moran; Shane O’Toole Greene, Shane Heffernan, David O’Toole Greene; David Molloy, Nigel Dunne, Neil Minnock. Subs: Shane Kearney for Neil Minnock (H/T)

Carrig & Riverstown: Shane O’Brien; Thomas Hogan, Patrick Bergin, Dylan Hogan; Shane Collins, Michael Fitzgerald, Joe Hoctor; Brendan Hoctor, Cathal King; Mark O’Brien, Michael Kennedy, Conor Freeman; William Gleeson, Aaron Dolan, Lee Hogan. Subs: Andrew Coakley for Lee Hogan (40), John Cashen for Aaron Dolan (46).