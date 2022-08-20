Offaly SHC semi-final places for Kilcormac-Killoughey and Belmont as Birr make quarter-finals

KILCORMAC-Killoughey and Belmont qualified for the semi-finals of the Offaly Senior Hurling Championship on Saturday evening with Birr taking their big winners take all tussle with Kinnitty to claim the final quarter-final place.

With five of the six qualifiers decided before the final round on Saturday evening, most interest centred on Rath where Birr and Kinnitty played to decide who the final team in the knockout stages would be.

There was plenty at stake in the other games where Kilcormac-Killoughey had a very important win over St Rynagh's and Belmont had an impressive win over Shinrone to top the groups and go straight into the semi-finals.

The quarter-final pairings are: St Rynagh's v Shinrone and Ballinamere v Birr. Coolderry beat Seir Kieran by 4-11 to 1-14 to avoid the relegation play off where the Clareen men face Clodiagh Gaels.

Birr finished strongly with the closing four points to beat a very brave Kinnitty by 1-14 to 0-12. K-K will be delighted with their 1-19 to 1-15 win over champions St Rynagh's. Having lost to them in the 2020 final and 2021 semi-final, they really needed a result over the Banagher club. The defeat raises questions about the form of four in a row seeking St Rynagh's who only drew with Kinnitty in their last game. They do, however, remain championship favourites.

In the other game, Belmont did very well to beat Shinrone by 3-18 to 2-14. With a semi-final place on offer for the winners, both sides went for this but Belmont built up a huge 2-16 to 1-7 half time lead and were able to hold off Shinrone's second half rally. The scale of the defeat also knocked Shinrone out of second spot in the group and into the more difficult quarter-final against St Rynagh's on scoring difference with Ballinamere. Shinrone and Ballinamere had drawn their game and their scoring difference was identical, +2 points but Ballinamere claimed second by virtue of having scored more – just three points more.

The quarter-finals will take place on September 3-4.