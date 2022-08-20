Kilcormac-Killoughey top group with confidence boosting win over champions

IT would be very premature to suggest that anything earth shattering took place in O'Connor Park on Saturday evening but it is also hard to escape the feeling that Kilcormac-Killoughey's win over St Rynagh's is significant.

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship Group 1

Kilcormac-Killoughey 1-19

St Rynagh’s 1-15

It was certainly an important, confidence boosting win for Kilcormac-Killoughey. It gave them top spot in group 1 and the direct path into the semi-finals. It gives them a month to fine tune their preparations, to work on their fitness and sharpness, to bring their younger players on another bit.

K-K needed this win. They had been very poor when losing to St Rynagh's in a delayed 2020 final last year while they also lost to them in the 2021 semi-final. This all suggested that St Rynagh's had the measure of them and K-K wanted and needed to show that they could beat them.

A group game where both sides had already qualified does not mean a whole lot in the broader scheme of things. The stakes were low, the repercussions for a defeat negligible. A semi-final berth was a nice incentive but finishing second and going the quarter-final route was far from a nightmare for either manager.

St Rynagh's will now meet Shinrone in the quarter-finals and at the moment, they will be glad of the extra game. Seeking their fourth championship in a row, St Rynagh's have moved from looking near invincible to displaying feet of clay almost in the blink of an eye. This defeat comes on the back of a draw with Kinnitty and all of a sudden, the champions are facing questions that they have not been used to in the past few seasons.

It would be foolish to over analyse their current form. They have qualified out of the group with ease – they are without one of their main powerhouses this year, Sean Dolan and have also been missing key players, Luke O'Connor and Aidan Treacy. They simply can't attack every game at full pelt and it is knockout hurling that will define their year but at the same time, they do look more vulnerable than they have in some time.

Time will tell, as it will about K-K who had won their earlier games without being entirely convincing. You still couldn't make a definite pronouncement that they have turned a corner but this was a step in the right direction. It puts them just one game away from a final and while there is every chance they could meet St Rynagh's again at this stage, they have a good chance of regaining the title.

They owed a debt of gratitude to Cathal Kiely here. The younger of two brothers, he got 1-12 out of their 1-19 with 1-3 coming from play and that was a huge contribution. St Rynagh's could have won but they hit twelve wides with the 10 first half ones doing a lot of damage.

After an even start, K-K got into the driving seat with a 9th minute goal from Cathal Kiely when he intercepted a Conor Hernon pass and fired into the net. St Rynagh's kept ticking along with points from Niall Wynne and Ben Conneely but had a let off when Lochlann Kavanagh was wide with a fine goal chance.

After an Alex Kavanagh point, St Rynagh's rallied powerfully and got in front with a fine 20th minute goal from Joseph O'Connor, after Pat Camon and Aaron Kenny converted frees. A tendency to foul by Rynagh's was punished by Cathal Kiely who got two excellent long range frees as K-K led by 1-8 to 1-7 at half time.

St Rynagh's got on level terms twice in the second half but by the 39th minute, K-K were 1-13 to 1-10 ahead and moving with impressive intent. St Rynagh's kept in touch with an Aaron Kenny free but points from Conor Mahon, Lochlann Kavanagh and Kiely (free) put K-K five clear inside the closing quarter.

It was enough of a cushion for them to get home. St Rynagh's did fight hard and got it down to a goal with two minutes left. A Kiely free put a safe four points in it and K-K defended resolutely as St Rynagh's went goal hunting.

Scorers –

Kilcormac-Killoughey: Cathal Kiely 1-12 (8fs, 1 ’65), Lochlann Kavanagh and Conor Mahon 0-2 each, Dylan Murray (s/l), Cillian Kiely and Alex Kavanagh 0-1 each.

St Rynagh’s: Joseph O’Connor 1-1, Pat Camon (2fs) and Aaron Kenny (2fs) 0-3 each, Stephen Wynne, Ben Conneely and Paul Quirke 0-2 each, Brian Rigney and Niall Wynne 0-1 each.

The teams

Kilcormac-Killoughey: Conor Slevin; Oisin Mahon, Enda Grogan, Tom Spain; Jordan Quinn, Damien Kilmartin, Jack Screeney; Cillian Kiely, Colin Spain; Cathal Kiely, Dylan Murray, Conor Mahon; Lochlann Kavanagh, Ger Healion, Alex Kavanagh. Subs: Peter Geraghty for Murray (half-time), Charlie Mitchell for Healion (53 min).

St Rynagh’s: Conor Clancy; Stephen Wynne, Conor Hernon, Simon Óg Lyons; Matthew Maloney, Ben Conneely, Dermot Shortt; Paul Quirke, Pat Camon; Brian Rigney, Joseph O’Connor, Gary Conneely; Aaron Kenny, Gary Kelly, Niall Wynne. Subs: Ronan Hughes for Rigney (37 min), Ciaran Daly for G Conneely (53 min).

Referee – Brian Gavin (Clara).