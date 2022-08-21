Search

21 Aug 2022

Lady in 'stunning suit and eye catching hat' wins Best Dressed Lady at Tullamore Show

Galway woman wins Best Dressed Lady at Tullamore Show

Eva McNally, Best Hat. Sean Nally Best Dressed Man Co Limerick and Mary Davin, Galway, Best Dressed Lady at the Fashion Tent at this year's Tullamore Show

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

21 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

As always the fashion produced some amazing style at Tullamore Show, with men, women and children from all over the country dressed in their finest.

A Galway woman took first prize in the Best Dressed Lady competition. Mary Davin wore a stunning suit and eye catching hat to get the thumbs up from the judges.

The best hat was won by Eva Nally with a feather creation to enhance her gorgeous long dress.

The Little Miss Offaly winner was Hailey Rose Dalton from Castletowngeoghegan with Little Mr Offaly JJ McHugh Fahy from Kilbeggan.

Chief organiser Carmel Duffy was unable to join the fashion this year for the first time since its inception. Carmel is feeling under the weather and is wished a speedy recovery and all the best from her many friends.

Winners of the Tullamore Show Fashion Tent Competitions

Best Dressed Lady - Mary Davin Co. Galway is pictured below with Rose Finlay of Rose Finlay Total Health Pharmacy, Sponsor of this year's Best Dressed Lady.

Best Hat - Eva McNally, Co Roscommon

Best Dressed Man - Sean Nash Co. Limerick

Traditional Farmer - John Mark Clancy Co. Galway

Glamourous Granny -Sylvia Crawford Co Tipperary

Bonny Baby - Sophie Keating - Screggan Co. Offaly

Little Mr Offaly - JJ McHugh Fahy - Kilbeggan Co. Westmeath

Little Miss Offaly - Hailey Rose Dalton - Castletowngeoghegan Co. Westmeath 

Bonny Baby - Sophie Keating - Screggan Tullamore

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media