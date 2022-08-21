Late goals send Seir Kieran into final after thriller

SEIR KIERAN 3-17

ST RYNAGH'S 1-22



TWO goals in the last seven minutes helped Seir Kieran claim a place in the Intermediate Hurling Final by the minimum margin after a thrilling semi-final against St Rynagh's at sunny Shinrone on Sunday.

This was a terrific game of hurling between two totally committed teams and the outcome went right down to the wire with Rynagh's pushing for a winning goal right up to the final seconds but it was not to be and Seir Kieran held out to claim a place in the final against Shamrocks.

This was championship hurling at its best and both teams gave their all in the quest for glory. The game was played with great pace and intensity and scores flowed freely on both sides and with great regularity.

The game got off to a flying start and Seir Kieran were four points up after just three minutes but St Rynagh's were back level after seven minutes. The game ebbed and flowed with the head changing hands a couple of times but St Rynagh's began to edge in front before the break and held a four point half time lead, 1-11 to 1-7.

Seir Kieran halved that lead early in the second half as Rynagh's missed a few chances. Scores were swopped regularly but approaching the midway point of the half Seir Kieran got level again but couldn't get in front as Rynagh's nudged ahead again. Three minutes from the end of normal time a fortuitous goal put Seir Kieran back in front but Rynagh's came back again to level only for Seir Kieran to grab another goal as the game went into injury time and although Rynagh's found two more points they were one point adrift when the final whistle sounded.

In all the sides were level seven times over the hour and four points was the biggest gap that ever separated them. Seir Kieran's never say die spirit really brought them through again. Towards the end of the first half it looked like Rynagh's were going to pull away from them. They had overturned an early four point deficit to lead by four and were finding it easier to pick off scores than Seir Kieran. Seir Kieran made changes at half time and rejigged their team and that paid dividends. Dylan Kennedy proved to be very effective when he went into attack and those early second half scores gave them renewed vigour.

St Rynagh's were able to maintain their advantage and although Seir Kieran did level a couple of times in the second half Rynagh's always seemed to be able to edge in front again until those late goals undid them.

When the chips were down Seir Kieran really got stuck in and they never let their heads drop. The experienced spine of their team was a huge factor in their success with Brian Mulrooney and Dermot Mooney excelling in defence where Emmet Scully also did well. Nolie Bergin moved to midfield for the second half and had a big impact with James Scully also having a big second half. In attack Sean Dooley had a great hour and Barry Bergin also picked off scores from play and frees and Dylan Kennedy did well when he came on for the second half.

For St Rynagh's Mike Harrington, Michael McLoughlin and Damien McLoughlin all played well in their rearguard. They had a huge contribution from their midfield with Eoin Woods and Ger Scales contributing 1-10 of their total, 1-7 from play. Five of their six starting forwards scored from play with Jerome Flannery, Fergal Hanamy and Ciaran Flannery impressing most.

The sides exchanged points inside the first 42 seconds with Billy Connors on target for Seir Kieran and Ciaran Flannery for St Rynagh's. Seir Kieran got the first goal in the second minute when Nigel White advanced from goals to clear the ball. Seir Kieran won it back about 45m out and as White raced back to goals Barry Bergin's shot from 40m beat him and a defender and ended up in the net. Sean Dooley added another to put them four clear.

Rynagh's hit back impressively with four points in two minutes from Jerome Flannery, Joe White, Ger Scales and Eoin Woods. After Barry Bergin put Seir Kieran back in front from a '65' St Rynagh's took the lead for the first time when Jerome Flannery fought hard to win the ball to the right of the goals and he handpassed across goals where Eoin Woods was on hand to bat it to the net.

Barry Bergin (free) and Sean Dooley pointed to level the game in the 12th minute and the scores continued to flow as Ger Scales hit two (one free) with Sean Dooley replying again for Seir Kieran. Three points in a row from Eoin Woods, Fergal Hanamy and Ger Scales (free) left Rynagh's four clear and Barry Bergin (free) and Ger Scales exchanged late points to leave Ryngh's 1-11 to 1-7 in front at half time.

Barry Bergin and Dermot Mooney had early second half points for Seir Kieran as Rynagh's missed three in succession. Eoin Woods did find the target and points from Barry Bergin (free) and Sean Dooley were responded to by Tim Cox and Jerome Flannery to leave three in it 11 minutes into the half.

Barry Bergin, Dylan Kennedy and Emmet Scully all hit points to level matters at the end of the third quarter but Michael McLoughlin immediately put Rynagh's back in front only for Barry Bergin to level from a free. Eoin Woods and James Scully similarly exchanged scores before Jerome Flannery and Fergal Hanamy edged Rynagh's two in front with six minutes left.

Barry Bergin reduced it from a free and then with three minutes left Dermot Mooney's long free from midfield dropped in the goalmouth and somehow squeezed inside Nigel White's post for a goal. To their credit Rynagh's hit back and Michael McLoughlin and Fergal Hanamy quickly brought them level again.

With the clock just hitting the 30 minute mark a high ball was launched towards the Rynagh's goalmouth, Nigel White advanced but Sean Dooley beat him to the bouncing ball, flicked it around him and fired to the net. Ger Scales pulled one back from a free and when Jerome Flannery was fouled heading for goals, Ciaran Flannery fired the 20m free out out on the right low towards goals. The ball was blocked and bounced up in the air where Oisin Hickey connected but the ball flew over the bar for a point. The puck out signalled the final whistle and Seir Kieran were in the final.



MATCH ANALYSIS



THE TEAMS

SEIR KIERAN: Joseph Connors; Packie Mulrooney, Brian Mulrooney, Nolie Bergin; Emmet Scully, Dermot Mooney, Shane Kinahan; James Scully, Kevin Murray; Sean Dooley, Stephen Hynes, Tomas Connors; Johnny Corboy, Billy Connors, Barry Bergin. Subs. Dylan Kennedy (for Tomas Connors, half time), Declan Purcell (for Johnny Corboy, half time), Colm Coughlan (for Billy Connors, 51 mins), Conor Walsh (for Brian Mulrooney, inj., 53 mins), James Carroll (for Barry Bergin, 61 mins).

ST RYNAGH'S: Nigel White; Mike Harrington, Kelan Rigney, Dominic Healy; Michael McLoughlin, Damien McLoughlin, Callum Flannery; Eoin Woods, Ger Scales; Fergal Hanamy, Ciaran Flannery, Joe White; Tim Cox, Donal Og Moran, Jerome Flannery. Subs. Oisin Hickey (for Donal Og Moran, 48 mins), Jacob Mahon (for Joe White, 55 mins).

REFEREE: Richie Fitzsimons (Birr)



MAN OF THE MATCH

There were a lot of contenders on both sides but the vote goes to Sean Dooley, the Seir Kieran wing forward. He kept his side in touch with three points from play in the first half and was involved again after the break before netting the all important third goal late in the game which effectively sealed their win.



MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Seir Kieran's third goal proved to be decisive. St Rynagh's had hit back to level after the second goal and seemed to have a bit of momentum with them again but Seir Kieran's third goal on the hour mark put them three clear again and they managed to hold on from there.



REFEREE WATCH

Richie Fitzsimons played his part in a fine game. He kept the game flowing but when it did threaten to boil over briefly before half time, he quickly got on top of it and brought it under control again. He controlled things well and was always up with the play.



TALKING POINT

Two teams who managed to win just one game each in the group stages have now made it to the county final while the two group winners, who finished with three wins from three, have exited at the semi-final stages. Seir Kieran and Shamrocks have built momentum from their quarter final wins and Seir Kieran will be looking to make up for a heavy defeat to them in the group stages when they meet in the final.



WHAT’S NEXT

Seir Kieran will take on Shamrocks in the Intermediate Hurling Final.



VENUE WATCH

On a lovely sunny morning the Shinrone pitch looked in immaculate condition and played that way too. There were plenty of stewards on duty organising parking and everythng else and all was well organised.



STATISTICS

Wides; Seir Kieran 5 (2 in first half) St Rynagh's 10 (4 in first half)

Yellow Cards: Seir Kieran 3 (Barry Bergin, Brian Mulrooney, Johnny Corboy) St Rynagh's 0

Black Cards: None

Red Cards: None



THE SCORERS

Seir Kieran; Barry Bergin (1-8, 0-5 frees, 0-1 '65'), Sean Dooley (1-4), Dermot Mooney (1-1, 1-0 free), Billy Connors, Dylan Kennedy, Emmet Scully, James Scully (0-1 each).

St Rynagh's; Eoin Woods (1-4), Ger Scales (0-6, 0-3 frees), Jerome Flannery and Fergal Hanamy (0-3 each), Michael McLoughlin (0-2), Ciaran Flannery, Joe White, Tim Cox and Oisin Hickey (0-1 each).