Outstanding Offaly dancers win All-Ireland title at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann
An outstanding group of Offaly dancers brought home an All-Ireland title from Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar.
The Birr girls came first in the Ladies Eight Hand Figure Dancing beating out tough competition from all over the country.
The winning dancers were Sarah Teehan, Sara Cooke, Eimear Teehan, Tara Seguin, Aisling Carroll, Amy Ryan, Aoife Maher and Kathy Dermody.
