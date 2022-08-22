Search

22 Aug 2022

Second round of Offaly Senior Camogie Championship played

Second round of Offaly Senior Camogie Championship played

The Shinrone side that overcame St Cillians in Saturday's Senior Championship clash.

Reporter:

John Gavin

22 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

Last weekend saw the second round of fixtures in the Offaly Camogie Senior Championship with four matches to be decided. 

In Carrig on Saturday evening Shinrone took on St Cillian's in a clash that promised to be a close encounter of two teams who won their opening matches in the Championship two weeks previously.  The match turned out to be everything that it promised in the build up.  Throughout the first half there was very little between the sides with the lead changing hands on 7 occasions.  When John O'Donnell blew for half time there was just a point between the teams with St Cillian's leading on a score line of 0-9 to 0-8.

At the start of the second half however St Cillian's got off to a flyer hitting 5 points in the opening 5 minutes without reply with Rachel and Aisling Brennan taking care of the scoring.  Next came a game changing moment, when Michaela Morkan went on the attack and as she soloed through the St Cillian's defence she was dragged to the ground by Ciara Brennan.  Brennan had received a yellow card towards the end of the first half and John McDonnell had no alternative but to show the her a second yellow card followed by a red to leave St Cillian's down to 14 players .  Morkan pointed the resulting free and quickly added another from play.  Grainne Egan added another before Morkan went on another solo run through the St Cillian's defence and this time she fired the ball to the back of the net to level the scores.

Shortly after there was a worrying and lengthy break in play due to an injury to Sharon Shanahan which came as a result of a collision in play.  Looking quite groggy, the player was taken off by the Shinrone medics and was given further attention pitch side as she recovered.

When play resumed Aisling Brennan restored St Cillian's lead when she hit over but a brace of points from Grainne Egan and another from Michaela Morkan gave Shinrone a two point cushion.  With the clock ticking down St Cillians pushed hard to close the gap but were unable to reel in the two point advantage to leave Shinrone taking the spoils on a scoreline of 1-16 to 0-17.

Elsewhere, champions St Rynagh's took care of Naomh Brid comfortably on Friday evening without playing the flowing camogie we have become accustomed to with the Shannonsiders.  In Mountbolus, Birr eased to victory over Kilcormac/Killoughey while in Lusmagh, Tullamore pipped Lusmagh/Drumcullen in a repeat of last year's Intermediate Final.


Results:

St Rynagh's 4-16, Naomh Brid 1-9

Kilcormac/Killoughey 1-7, Birr 3-14

St Cillian's 0-17, Shinrone 1-16

Lusmagh/Drumcullen 2-9, Tullamore 1-16

Upcoming Fixtures


HQ PHYSIO INTERMEDIATE CUP

Round 3

Monday 22 August 2022


Kinnitty v Shinrone in Kinnitty at 7.15 pm

St Sinchill's v St Cillian's in Killurin at 7.15 pm

St Rynagh's have a bye

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media