Second round of Offaly Senior Camogie Championship played

Last weekend saw the second round of fixtures in the Offaly Camogie Senior Championship with four matches to be decided.

In Carrig on Saturday evening Shinrone took on St Cillian's in a clash that promised to be a close encounter of two teams who won their opening matches in the Championship two weeks previously. The match turned out to be everything that it promised in the build up. Throughout the first half there was very little between the sides with the lead changing hands on 7 occasions. When John O'Donnell blew for half time there was just a point between the teams with St Cillian's leading on a score line of 0-9 to 0-8.

At the start of the second half however St Cillian's got off to a flyer hitting 5 points in the opening 5 minutes without reply with Rachel and Aisling Brennan taking care of the scoring. Next came a game changing moment, when Michaela Morkan went on the attack and as she soloed through the St Cillian's defence she was dragged to the ground by Ciara Brennan. Brennan had received a yellow card towards the end of the first half and John McDonnell had no alternative but to show the her a second yellow card followed by a red to leave St Cillian's down to 14 players . Morkan pointed the resulting free and quickly added another from play. Grainne Egan added another before Morkan went on another solo run through the St Cillian's defence and this time she fired the ball to the back of the net to level the scores.

Shortly after there was a worrying and lengthy break in play due to an injury to Sharon Shanahan which came as a result of a collision in play. Looking quite groggy, the player was taken off by the Shinrone medics and was given further attention pitch side as she recovered.

When play resumed Aisling Brennan restored St Cillian's lead when she hit over but a brace of points from Grainne Egan and another from Michaela Morkan gave Shinrone a two point cushion. With the clock ticking down St Cillians pushed hard to close the gap but were unable to reel in the two point advantage to leave Shinrone taking the spoils on a scoreline of 1-16 to 0-17.

Elsewhere, champions St Rynagh's took care of Naomh Brid comfortably on Friday evening without playing the flowing camogie we have become accustomed to with the Shannonsiders. In Mountbolus, Birr eased to victory over Kilcormac/Killoughey while in Lusmagh, Tullamore pipped Lusmagh/Drumcullen in a repeat of last year's Intermediate Final.



Results:

St Rynagh's 4-16, Naomh Brid 1-9

Kilcormac/Killoughey 1-7, Birr 3-14

St Cillian's 0-17, Shinrone 1-16

Lusmagh/Drumcullen 2-9, Tullamore 1-16

Upcoming Fixtures



HQ PHYSIO INTERMEDIATE CUP

Round 3

Monday 22 August 2022



Kinnitty v Shinrone in Kinnitty at 7.15 pm

St Sinchill's v St Cillian's in Killurin at 7.15 pm

St Rynagh's have a bye