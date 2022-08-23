Clara GAA and Offaly Ladies Football in “formal discussions” over sale of Pairc Brid

CLARA GAA Club have not reached agreement to sell their old ground at Pairc Brid on the Ballycumber Road but are in “formal discussions” with Offaly Ladies Football County Board about a sale.

The long time headquarters of the club before they purchased the old Convent land and buildings back in the 2000s, Clara GAA Club have given the use of Pairc Brid to the Offaly Ladies Football County Board in recent years.

Clara GAA and Offaly Ladies Football County Board issued a joint statement on Tuesday morning, stating that “formal discussions are ongoing regarding probable sale” of the grounds.

The statement added: “Official protocol on behalf of GAA and LGFA are being followed in this process. All communication continues to be positive and progressive”.

The statement was issued in the names of Offaly Ladies Football chairperson, Thomas Fitzmaurice and Clara GAA chairperson, Hugh Naughton.

The statement came after one by Clara GAA Club last week, stressing that there was no agreement in place for the sale of their former main ground. Their statement was released in the wake of Offaly Ladies Football launching a fundraiser to help finance the purchase of the ground and reports that a sale had been agreed.

The ladies football organisation have carried out some development work on the ground as well as using it for games and their base for county training. They hope to purchase the ground but Clara GAA Club outlined last week:

“For the purposes of clarity, there is no agreement in place between Clara GAA Club and Offaly LGFA in relation to the sale of Pairc Bhríde in Clara.

“In accordance with GAA rules in relation to property disposals, any agreement to dispose of property must be approved by the members of Clara GAA club and a formal application must be submitted to the Offaly GAA County Committee. The sanctioned application must then be submitted to Leinster GAA for recommendation to the National Finance Management Committee in Croke Park.

“Offaly LGFA were made aware of this process in recent correspondence from Clara GAA Club.”

The purchase of the old Convent and grounds left Clara GAA with a massive debt and a restructured agreement was reached with the bank some years ago after discussions between the club, bank and Croke Park. Clara are still servicing a big debt and any proposal to dispose of property would require sanction from a number of parties.