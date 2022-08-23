Search

23 Aug 2022

BIG PICTURE GALLERY: Stars of the future from across Offaly play in fantastic football blitz at Faithful Fields

Reporter:

PICTURES: Ger Rogers

23 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

Hundreds of children from across Offaly and their families descended on Faithful Fields in Kilcormac on Saturday for a fantastic football blitz. 

CLICK ON THE ARROWS ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES