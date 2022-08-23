Kavanagh hat trick helps Kilcormac/Killoughey retain title

KILCORMAC/KILLOUGHEY 4-15

BIRR 2-12



KILCORMAC/KILLOUGHEY retained the Offaly under 20 hurling title when they had nine points to spare over Birr after an entertaining final played before a big crowd at The Faithful Fields on Tuesday night.

Two goals in either half gave Kilcormac/Killoughey the cushion they needed but they were pushed all the way by a game Birr side who never gave up and who threatened briefly to stage a late comeback before Kilcormac/Killoughey snuffed out that threat with a late goal.

Kilcormac/Killoughey were just that bit sharper all round and they took their oppotunities well. At a vital stage in the third quarter Birr missed three scoreable frees at a time when they could have put real pressure on Kilcormac/Killoughey and the winners pulled away after that.

Alex Kavanagh proved to be the scoring star for Kilcormac/Killoughey as he bagged an impressive total of 3-4, all from play, and his scoring exploits did most to ensure the cup was heading back to Kilcormac/Killoughey for another year.

Overall it was a very well contested game and provided further evidence that there is some good young emerging talent in Offaly. The first half was very lively with both sides picking off some great scores but two goals inside two minutes early in the half were decisive in helping Kilcormac/Killoughey to lead by 2-7 to 0-9 at half time.

There was some confusion over the score at the break with the scoreboard having Kilcormac/Killoughey down for 2-8 at that time but the majority consensus was that they had only scored 2-7 and the referee rectified the scoreboard before the game resumed.

The game did flag a bit in the third quarter and was a bit stop start in nature. Birr only managed a point from a free in that quarter while Kilcormac/Killoughey added four points to stretch their lead to seven midway through the half. They were eight ahead when Birr got their first goal, quickly followed by a point to leave just four in it heading into the final 10 minutes and the standard picked up immeasurably again.

But just when they got themselves back in it, Birr lost the ball coming out of defence and Kilcormac/Killoughey punished them with a third goal and soon they were nine points up. Birr hit back again with another goal with a minute of normal time left but as they pushed for another goal to really rock their opponents, Kilcormac/Killoughey broke away and sealed the win with a fourth goal.

Except for that third quarter when the game dipped a bit, the standard otherwise was very good and it was a hard hitting and fully committed effort from both sides, with very little rancour, which is a credit to both sides.

Kilcormac/Killoughey had a number of the Offaly minors from this year in their squad and they played their part in this success. James Mahon and Brecon Kavanagh had big games in defence where Jack Screeney also impressed. Leigh Kavanagh played well in the middle of the field while Alex Kavanagh was the star of the attack where Dylan Hand, Sean Buckley and sub Daniel Hand also did well.

Adam Fitzgerald may have been beaten four times, but he also pulled off some great saves, while Rodhan Dempsey, Luke Nolan and Joe Ryan caught the eye in the back line. Ben Pardy and Max Boyd worked hard around the middle of the field and in the forward line Lochlann Quinn and Niall Lyons were most effective.

The game started at great pace with a point a minute in the first six minutes, Charlie Mitchell, Dylan Hand (free) and Sean Buckley on target for Kilcormac/Killoughey with Niall Lyons, Lochlann Quinn (free) and Ailbhe Watkins replying for Birr.

Kilcormac/Killoughey struck for their first goal after seven minutes when Leigh Kavanagh went on a long run, opening up the Birr defence before crossing to the unmarked Alex Kavanagh and he finished to the net. Just over a minute later Dylan Hand went back to take a free on his own 45m line, it dropped in the square where Sean Buckley doubled it overhead to the net.

Birr responded well to that setback with the next three points, from Dean Rasheed, Ben Pardy and Lochlann Quinn (free). Dylan Hand replied with two for K/K (one free) but Birr hit back with two more, both good scores from Niall Lyons, the second an outside goal chance but the ball flew over the bar. Dylan Hand (free) and Alex Kavanagh had further points for Kilcormac/Killoughey with Lochlann Quinn replying for Birr leaving the half time score 2-7 to 0-9 in favour of Kilcormac/Killoughey.

Scores were a little slower to flow in the second half with Alex Kavanagh hitting an early point for Kilcormac/Killoughey before Lochlann Quinn pointed an eighth minute free for Birr. Ter Guinan, Alex Kavanagh and two Dylan Hand frees pushed Kilcormac/Killoughey eight points up after 47 minutes.

A minute later Birr were thrown a lifeline. They won a free on the left, which was quickly taken and found Lochlann Quinn free about 20m out and he fired low to the net. He added a free and Birr were just four points down with 10 minutes left.

Their faint hopes were snuffed out three minutes later when Birr lost the ball in defence, Charlie Mitchell had a shot saved but Alex Kavanagh was on hand to net the rebound. Daniel Hand and Colin Spain added points to put them nine points up. Lochlann Quinn pointed a '65' and then picked up a break after a high ball in from Darragh McNamara and crashed a great shot to the net to leave five in it after 59 minutes.

However as they pushed forward looking for further scores Alex Kavanagh picked off another point and was then in the right place after another break to shoot another goal and leave Kilcormac/Killoughey nine points ahead at full time.



MATCH ANALYSIS



THE TEAMS

KILCORMAC/KILLOUGHEY: Oisin Guinan; Oisin Kilmartin, James Mahon, Brecon Kavanagh; Tadhg Donoghue, Jack Screeney, Sean Kilmartin; Colin Spain, Leigh Kavanagh; Dan Coughlan, Charlie Mitchell, Dylan Hand; Alex Kavanagh, Dan Murray, Sean Buckley. Subs. Daniel Hand (for Dan Coughlan, half time), Ter Guinan (for Sean Kilmartin, half time), Adam Screeney (for Sean Buckley, 46 mins).

BIRR: Adam Fitzgerald; Chris Kelly, Rodhan Dempsey, Ben Miller; Kevin Tierney, Luke Nolan, Joe Ryan; Ben Pardy, Max Boyd; Niall Lyons, Darragh Tierney, Ailbhe Watkins; Lochlann Quinn, Dean Rasheed, Darragh McNamara. Subs. Joe Boyd (for Chris Kelly, 21 mins), Ricky Fitzsimons (for Dean Rasheed, 47 mins).

REFEREE: Joey Deehan (Clara).



MAN OF THE MATCH

Any player who scores 3-4 from play in a county final is a worthy recipient of the man of the match award. As well as hitting those scores, Alex Kavanagh was very lively in attack, and he troubled Birr all night.



MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Kilcormac/Killoughey's third goal was probably the moment that Birr's hopes of victory finally died. Birr had fought back from eight points down to get within four points going into the last 10 minutes and had a bit of momentum with them, but just as they were dreaming of glory Alex Kavanagh netted Kilcormac/Killoughey's third goal and two points quickly followed and the contest was decided.



REFEREE WATCH

Joey Deehan did a good job. There was one brief flare up in the second half but he issued three cards and got things under control again. He let the game flow as much as possible and applied the advantage well. There was confusion over the score for a while late in the first half when the scoreboard went awry but he rectified that at half time.



TALKING POINT

Kilcormac/Killoughey continue to produce excellent underage teams. With a number of this team still in the minor ranks and their current minor side dominating up through the age grades, they should have a continuous supply of talented players coming through to senior ranks in the years ahead. As has been seen before with many clubs, that doesn't necessarily guarantee success at senior level, but if this group continues to progress, Kilcormac/Killoughey should be able to look forward to a bright future.



WHAT’S NEXT

This concludes the under 20 season with Kilcormac/Killoughey crowned as champions.



VENUE WATCH

There was a great crowd at The Faithful Fields for this final and there were ample stewards on duty to control parking and entry to the venue. The field was very firm as could be seen from some very high bounces off the surface. The scoreboard did get mixed up in the first half, attributing a third goal to Kilcormac/Killoughey at one stage, and finishing the half with an extra point, but it was rectified at the break.



STATISTICS

Wides; Kilcormac/Killoughey 9 (6 in first half) Birr 11 (5 in first half)

Yellow Cards: Kilcormac/Killoughey 1 (Dylan Hand), Birr 3 (Joe Ryan, Max Boyd, Ben Pardy).

Black Cards: None

Red Cards: None



THE SCORERS

Kilcormac/Killoughey; Alex Kavanagh (3-4), Dylan Hand (0-6, 0-5 frees), Sean Buckley (1-1), Charlie Mitchell, Ter Guinan, Daniel Hand, Colin Spain (0-1 each).

Birr; Lochlann Quinn (2-6, 0-4 frees, 0-1 '65'), Niall Lyons (0-3), Ailbhe Watkins, Dean Rasheed, Ben Pardy (0-1 each).