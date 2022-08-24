IRELAND WEATHER: Met Eireann forecasting glorious spell of weather as pupils head back to school

With some pupils already back in the classroom after their summer holidays, Met Eireann is forecasting glorious spell of weather for the rest of this week and into next week.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecasts, the rest of this week and into the weekend will see lots of dry weather with some occasional showers while the monthly forecast says that high pressure looks set to dominate the weather picture next week with temperatures slightly above normal for the time of year and below average rainfall amounts.

However according to Met Eireann, the good spell of weather will end in the second week of September as low pressure will start to make it’s presence known with an increased risk of shower activity generating some heavy falls.

For the rest of this week, Ireland is set to see temperatures stay around the 20 degree mark before reaching as high as 22 degrees in places on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be some showers around but the weather will be mostly dry.

The full weather forecast for the coming days for Ireland is:

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, few showers will spread eastwards across the country during the day on Wednesday. Maximum temperatures ranging from 17 to 20 degrees in a freshening southwest breeze, strong at times on Atlantic coasts.

Largely dry overnight with clear spells and just isolated showers. Minimum temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in mostly moderate southwest breezes.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, there will be a mostly dry and fine start on Thursday with long spells of sunshine. However, cloud will build from the west during the course of the day with outbreaks of rain developing across the western half of the country. It will remain mainly dry further east, but a few showers will move in around evening time. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

Generally cloudy overnight with scattered patches of rain or drizzle. Some clear spells developing later, especially in the south. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in a moderate west or southwest breeze.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, patchy rain in the northeast will clear on Friday morning to leave a largely dry day with a mix of cloud and bright spells. A few light showers will develop in the afternoon, mainly in northern counties. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in a moderate northwest breeze. On Friday night, outbreaks of rain and drizzle are expected to push in across parts of west Munster and Connacht. Elsewhere, it looks set to be mostly dry with some clear spells. Minimum temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees, coolest in Ulster.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, bright spells and scattered showers are expected in the west and southwest on Saturday. Elsewhere, it looks set to be largely dry with sunny spells. Maximum temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in light breezes. Largely dry overnight with clear spells and some mist or fog patches. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, there will be a few showers on Sunday, but overall plenty of dry weather is expected with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in light winds. Patchy rain will affect some northern parts overnight. Elsewhere, it looks set to be dry with clear spells and some fog patches. Minimum temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in light westerly winds.