PREVIEW: Ferbane and Edenderry on high alert for Offaly Senior Football Championship quarter-finals

THE Tullamore Court Hotel Senior Football Championship will move very much into the business end of affairs with the quarter-finals and relegation play off down for decision this weekend.

With Rhode and champions Tullamore safely through to the semi-finals, Clara will meet Ferbane and Shamrocks take on Edenderry in the two quarter-finals.

Ferbane and Edenderry are definite favourites but both will be on high alert for the possibility of upsets while Durrow and Cappincur clash in the relegation play off.

Quarter-finals

Ferbane v Clara, Saturday, August 27 in O'Connor Park at 6pm

This is a big game for Ferbane while Clara are in bonus territory. Ferbane haven't played that well this year but there is the potential to ignite, to become very serious contenders.

Ferbane could yet have a big say in the destination of the title but firstly, they have to surmount the challenge provided by Clara. Ferbane have drawn with Cappincur, lost to Tullamore and beat Shamrocks, after a struggle. It is not the form line of champions but they have a lot of excellent players, the scope to improve quite significantly and quickly.

Clara have already achieved their aim for the season: Survival in senior football and a quarter-final place. No one in Clara is anticipating a championship title at this stage in their development but they will relish the opportunity of taking on Ferbane. They played well in their defeat by Rhode in the last group game, though they are likely to be missing one of their best young players, Marcas Dalton through suspension. They like playing Ferbane and this is a tricky enough one for the favourites.

Verdict – Ferbane.

Edenderry v Shamrocks: Sunday, August 27 in O'Connor Park at 3.30pm

Edenderry will be very wary of the threat posed by Shamrocks in the second of the quarter-finals next Saturday. Edenderry are third favourites behind Tullamore and Rhode but this is a banana skin for them, a big test of their credentials.

Edenderry have done what they have had to do so far. They have beaten Durrow and Clara and performed well in a defeat by Rhode. They are moving well and they are not far off the mark at all.

Shamrocks' form has been far from brilliant. They lost to Tullamore and Ferbane and secured their quarter-final place with a win over Cappincur. Yet they have a good outside chance here. They have quality forwards in Jack Bryant and Nigel Dunne and they will give them a chance against most teams. Alan Heffernan and Paddy Dunican can also do harm in their attack and Shamrocks have the scope to improve.

At the same time, they have their limitations and they don't have huge depth in strength. Edenderry look a little bit stronger, better balanced but this is far from a formality for them. This game has the potential for an upset but the form book points to Edenderry.

Verdict – Edenderry.

Relegation play off

Cappincur v Durrow: Saturday, August 27 in Ballinagar at 6pm

The relegation play off between Cappincur and Durrow is intriguing. It is no surprise that these sides are pairing off here and it is a real 50-50 game.

Both sides have a huge desire to remain at the top grade but Durrow's preparations are complicated by the fact that it is a week before Ballinamere play Birr in the senior hurling quarter-final. That is the big priority now for Durrow's dual players and it could leave them very vulnerable here. Even with both sides putting their best foot forward, there would be very little in this, even if Durrow might be slight favourites.

Cappincur have done very well to survive in senior football in recent years. They have had some great days, including a win over Tullamore and they nearly always play to their ability. Their reign in senior football has to and will end some time. These things come and go in cycles for Cappincur and they could go down this year. They will, however, fight for survival with every bit of their being and it is possible, though far from definite that Durrow will not have the same desire with a big hurling game looming so close.

Verdict – Cappincur.