25 Aug 2022

Offaly Search and Recovery Dive Team annual appeal

Members of the Offaly Search and Recovery (Underwater) in the water.

25 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

Mission
Offaly Search and Recovery (Underwater) was set-up in order to provide the community with a highly trained, voluntary search and recovery dive team. It engages in on-going training so that it can respond immediately to a request to assist in the recovery of a body which is missing due to a water-based tragedy.

The Team
All of the members of the team are qualified divers who are affiliated to the Irish Underwater Council (IUC). The Council is the national governing body for underwater recreational sports. Before being eligible to participate in a search and recovery operation the divers must qualify as Club Diver and engage in S&R training. They must then attend refresher training courses every two years.

Activities
The team responds to search and recovery requests, from the Coast Guard, pertaining to county Offaly and bordering counties. It also responds to requests for additional assistance with searches in counties further away. Subsidiary objectives of OSR include: providing water safety cover for various water sports and public events and environmental protection: searching for environmentally undesirable material and properly disposal thereof when/if asked to do so by public/health bodies.

Funding
Funding for OSR goes towards: rib (boat) and vehicle insurance, boat maintenance and fuel costs. The divers supply and use their own personal diving gear.
OSR is a Company Limited by Guarantee (No. 658116) and a registered charity (Charity
Number 20206023).
The regularly updated OSR Facebook page is at: https://www.facebook.com/OffalySearch


Camán Agus Poc

Camán Agus Poc, the annual poc fada event, will be held in St Rynagh’s grounds in Banagher on Sunday September 4th next. The event is in aid of Offaly Search and Recovery (Underwater).
Hurling and camogie clubs in the county are invited to enter representatives. There are four categories: Senior Male, Senior Female, Under 16 Male and Under 16 Female.
Sponsorship cards are available from Barry on (087) 653 5223.

News

Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

