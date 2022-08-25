IN PICTURES: Offaly housing estate marks centenary in style in glorious sunshine

A housing estate in Clara has celebrated the centenary of its foundation. A commemorative stonework was unveiled at Collinstown in Clara to mark the occasion by the estate's longest residing resident, Audrey Judge and its youngest, her great granddaughter. Former and current residents attended the event.
