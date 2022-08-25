Community Threshing Festival returns to The Black Bull on Sunday

Search

The Community Threshing Festival at the Black Bull makes a very welcome return on Sunday next August 28th.

25 Aug 2022 7:33 PM

AFTER three years, the eagerly awaited Community Threshing Festival at the Black Bull makes a very welcome return on Sunday next August 28th.

The event takes place in Sharavogue (eircode R42E781) and will include many of the features which made the Festival such a success in the past along with a number of exciting new features as well.

As always it promises to be a fantastic day out with attractions to suit all the family both young and old.

It is 20 years since the Threshing Festival first took place and over the years it has grown from strength to strength. The key to the survival of the festival has been the incredible commitment of individuals and groups in the community.

In that time it has also raised an incredible amount of money for many local groups and this year the beneficiaries will be Coolderry Central school development project.

They will have all their usual attractions on the day including a working threshing mill, steam engine, large vintage display with a prize for the best overall exhibit in the vintage area, dog show with prizes for different classes, pony and trap rides, live farm animals, produce stall with fresh local produce such as vegetables, fruit, jams, plants and homebaking, lucky dip, racing mice, buttermaking, colcannon, burger stall, chicken and roast beef wraps, children's play area, split the pot, target shot with a sliothar, flavoured ice cream stall, boules, horseshoe throwing, pillow fighting, guess the weight of the beast, darts, nail painting, and a fittest family competition to mention just a few events.

The auction, commencing at 3.30pm, is always an entertaining event where many bargains can be bought including firewood, hay, straw, silage, turf, vouchers and many new items generously sponsored by local businesses.

This year also sees the introduction of some new events. These include a photo competition where you submit a photograph of life in the locality (past or present) to be displayed on the day. Small entry fee and prizes for categories. Contact Lorna at (086) 3584713 for more details.

There will also be a baking competition for the best brown bread, scones and apple or rhubarb tart with free entry. Contact Pauline at (087) 0682629.

Music will play a big part on the day and along with all the talented local artists who will entertain all for the day, they will also have some special guests.

This year the Buckley family from Kilcormac, Aisling Rafferty, winner of Glor Tire, world Irish dancing champion Abby Walshe and recent All Ireland CCE O-18 tin whistle winner Maire Brennan and ever popular Rock on Paddy will take to the stage, so there will be plenty for everyone to enjoy.

The ever-popular home produce stall is back where you can purchase some wonderful homemade goods including jams, fruit, vegetables, plants and home baking. As always, they will have their dog show with numerous classes suitable for all types of dogs (costumes welcome!).

Rekindle childhood memories when you visit the thatched house with haggard and live farmyard animals. Try your luck with the lucky mouse, the lucky dip stall or one of the many other attractions.

As always there will be a comprehensive vintage display of tractors, cars, trucks, stationary engines, farm tools and implements. There will be demonstrations of butter making, griddle bread, colcannon making. Anyone can bring items for the Vintage display and must sign in and pay registration fee in the field before 12 noon on the day.

The Lord and Lady of the threshing will arrive in style and suitably attired to open the festival at 1.30pm. They are encouraging all patrons to add to the occasion by dressing in the bygone era styles.

The Threshing Festival had a float in The Birr Vintage Week & Arts Festival Parade recently, where they depicted a re-enactment of Killinascully and they won the prize for the Best Overall Entry. Great fun and entertainment was provided throughout the day. Thanks to all involved in making the float possible.

The committee would like to thank all who continue to make the Threshing Festival a success each year, notably their loyal sponsors, their landowners and their volunteers who come out each year to play their part. Thanks also to those who come and support the festival in such vast numbers each year.

Thanks to John Grant, Ray Dempsey, Jim O'Meara and family and all who organised the cutting of the oats recently. Thanks to Philip Dreaper who kindly donated the oats.

So why not join them at the Black Bull on Sunday August 28th for a great fun day for all the family. Admission is just €5 for adults while kids go free. Free ample secure off road parking on site.

Follow them on facebook at Black Bull Threshing Festival.

News

