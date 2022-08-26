Search

26 Aug 2022

Referee and umpires at GAA match in North Tipperary 'feared for their safety'

GAA referee

The incidents occurred at the FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship match between Ballingarry and Moneygall (file photo)

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

26 Aug 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

sport@tipperarylive.ie

Investigations are continuing into an alleged assault on a GAA referee and his umpires during last month’s Tipperary Intermediate Hurling Championship match between Ballingarry and Moneygall.

It’s understood that the referee, Shane Hodgins from Knockshegowna in north Tipperary, was pushed in the chest and verbally abused by Ballingarry club members, while two of his umpires were assaulted by Ballingarry club members.

In his referee’s report, Shane Hodgins stated that it was 'a very hostile environment' adding 'we feared for our safety and getting off the pitch'.

When contacted late last week, a spokesperson for the Tipperary County GAA Board said, “the process is ongoing and therefore I cannot make any further comment in relation to the matter.”

Moneygall won the group one, round one game played at Templetuohy on Sunday, July 24 by 1-14 to 1-12.

