Lowry supports Garda stance against new rosters

Deputy Michael Lowry says that he understands and supports the stance being taken by members of the Central Executive Committee of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) who are fighting against proposed changes to their rostering system that would see some members lose €8,000 of their annual salary while working additional hours.

At present Gardai are on a four days on/four days off roster which was introduced during the Pandemic. Prior to this, they were on a six-day on/three-day off roster.

The new rostering proposal would require Gardaí to be rostered in the four on/four off schedule but with a mixture of 8-hour, 10 hour and 12-hour shifts. This would result in frontline Gardaí, who are required to work a mixture of night and day shifts, being largely on a 12-hour roster. Non-core Gardaí such as Detectives, Community Policing Officers and others who are not rostered on a 24/7 basis, would mainly be on eight-hour shifts.

Deputy Lowry says he can understand why Gardaí have rejected such proposed rosters. ‘I agreed that such changes seriously obstruct a normal work-life balance and work predictability, which is difficult for those with families, those who are

involved in recreational activities and those who travel distances to their work base’ says Deputy Lowry.

‘However, when one factors in such a substantial reduction in pay as a result of the imposed changes to rostering, the issue takes on a totally new dimension. Due to the current increases in the cost of living, now is not the time to even

consider significantly reducing the income of our Gardai. This new proposal would result in some Gardai working up to 47 extra days per annum for less take-home pay.

‘Our Gardai play a vital role in every city, town, village and rural area in our country. Every day we read about serious incidents of crime, major road traffic incidents, domestic violence, assaults on our streets – our Gardai are the ones

who step in to assist and protect all of us regardless of the situation. Unlike many countries around the world, our Police Force is unarmed. When the Pandemic was at its height the Gardai immediately stepped up to play an active role in

keeping people safe by enforcing restrictions and, when required, visiting those who were isolated at home.

‘Our Gardai deserve to be treated fairly. The current proposed changes are both unfair and unreasonable and there needs to be in-depth engagement with rank and file Gardai before imposing such drastic and unpalatable changes on them.

Working 12 hours shifts for a reduced salary will impact on both physical and mental health, in addition to placing many Gardai in difficult situations with childcare, travel costs to and from work and their personal lives overall. The

system as it currently stands is working and, as the old saying goes, ‘if it’s not broken, don’t fix it’ concludes Deputy Lowry.