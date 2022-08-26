Search

Funeral tomorrow of Offaly man who died following farmland accident

The late Noel Murray (pic RIP.ie)

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

26 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

The funeral of Noel Murray, who died following a tragic accident on farmland at Tinnamuck, Moate this week takes place tomorrow Saturday August 27.

Mr Murray, who lived in Ferbane, was discovered dead at around 5am on August 24, 2022 after his tractor overturned.

Gardai preserved the scene and the Health and Safety Authority were notified.

They are appealing for witnesses and ask anyone who may have been in the Tinnamuck area between 5pm on Tuesday August 23 and 5am Wednesday August 24 to contact them.

Tributes are being paid to Mr Murray with one family writing on RIP.ie ''Noel was a gentleman and will be such a huge loss. I will miss our chats and his words of wisdom.''

Another said: ''Noel you were a wonderful listener who was always there to help everyone.''

Someone else simply wrote, ''RIP kind and gentle man.''

Mr Murray will repose at his home this evening Friday August 26 from 3pm until 8pm. His removal takes place tomorrow Saturday morning August 27 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane for Requiem Mass which takes place at 11m. Interment afterwards in High Street Cemetery.

Mr Murray is survived by his wife Ann, daughters Olivia and Mary, Mary's partner Jeff, brothers Peter, Tommy, Bill and Johnny and sister Maggie and all his family and friends.

News

