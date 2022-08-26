Quarter-final time in Offaly Senior B, Intermediate and Junior football championships

IT will be one of the biggest weekends of the year for the Offaly adult football championships with the quarter-finals down for decision in the main grades.

The senior is previewed elsewhere while the quarter-finals in the Senior “B”, Intermediate and Junior Football Championships will take place over Saturday and Sunday.

Senior “B” Football Championship

Quarter-finals

Gracefield v Tubber: Saturday, August 27 in O'Connor Park at 4pm

Gracefield and Tubber could provide one of the games of the year. On form, Gracefield are favourites but this is a 50-50 game.

Beaten finalists in 2021, Tubber have struggled this year and scraped into the quarter-finals with a closing group win over Erin Rovers. Gracefield have improved this year and look to be turning a corner.

After losing to Bracknagh, they beat St Rynagh's and Ballycumber and have their confidence back. Tubber will be without one of their best forwards in Ian Daly, who has now emigrated to Australia. They haven't been playing well but they are better than their results suggest and have the capacity to improve significantly in knockout football. This game should go right down to the wire.

Verdict – Tubber.

Walsh Island v Ballycumber: Sunday, August 28 in O'Connor Park at 1.30pm

The form book suggests Walsh Island but a Ballycumber win would not be a surprise in the second of the senior “B” quarter-finals.

On form, Walsh Island should win. Ballycumber have struggled this year. They had an easy win over struggling St Rynagh's in the first round but have lost to Bracknagh and Gracefield since then. Their display against Bracknagh when they only scored two points raised particular questions but they competed better against Gracefield. Walsh Island have performed really well. Despite having a few veteran players, they continue to perform above expectations and had fine wins over Tubber and Erin Rovers.

They lost to Clonbullogue in their last game but their confidence is flying. O'Connor Park could test their fitness but Walsh Island's form has been more impressive than Ballycumber's – a Ballycumber win would not be a surprise.

Verdict – Walsh Island.

Relegation play off

Erin Rovers v St Rynagh's: Friday, August 26 in Shannonbridge at 8pm

St Rynagh's have a big point to prove after conceding a walkover to Bracknagh in their last game. It is difficult to know what sort of team they will get out for this but they should field. They are capable of winning but Erin Rovers don't have hurling complications. It's a hard game to call.

Verdict – Erin Rovers.

Intermediate Football Championship

Quarter-finals

St Brigid's v Ferbane: Sunday, August 28 in Clara at 12 noon

St Brigid's have improved this year and are slight favourites for their quarter-final against Ferbane. At the same time, Ferbane have a decent team and are well capable of taking this.

Verdict – St Brigid's.

Daingean v Tullamore: Sunday, August 28 in Gracefield at 12 noon

Tullamore haven't really ignited in the Intermediate Football Championship yet but if they get their act together, they could mount a very strong challenge. Daingean have performed that bit better and it is their first team. They are marginal favourites but this is a very tricky one for them.

Verdict – Daingean.

Relegation play off

Clodiagh Gaels v Shannonbridge; Saturday, August 27 in Ballycumber at 6pm; Verdict – Shannonbridge.

Junior Football Championship

Quarter-finals

Rhode v Kilclonfert: Friday, August 26 in Croghan at 8pm; Verdict – Rhode.

Edenderry v Tullamore: Saturday, August 27 in Walsh Island at 6pm; Verdict – Edenderry.

Relegation play off

Doon v Durrow: Sunday, August 28 in Cloghan at 12 noon; Verdict – Doon.