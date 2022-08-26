Search

26 Aug 2022

Glassmaking the ancient way in Shinrone for Heritage Week

Glassmaking the ancient way in Shinrone for Heritage Week

Caimin O'Brien is pictured outlining the history of glass making from inside the furnace to Vera Kelly, Bri Green, Pamela Aitken, Donal Lee, Liam O'Meara - photo: PJ Wright

Reporter:

Midland Tribune Reporter

26 Aug 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

Celebrating National Heritage Week, Shinrone Heritage Group hosted an event exploring the history of local glassmaking .

The event was held at Glasshouse on Tuesday, August 16, where a large crowd gathered to hear renowned archaeologist Caimin O'Brien share his expertise and give an insight into the 17th century glass making industry in South Offaly.

Caimin O'Brien, Archaeologist and Amanda Pedlow, Heritage Officer discuss the Glasshouse - photo: PJ Wright

The wood fired glass furnace in situ at Glasshouse is the only remaining upstanding furnace to survive in Ireland, Britain, France, Italy and Germany to name but a few. The very rare furnace made the perfect setting for this very informative and fascinating discussion which was enjoyed by a large attendance in fine weather.

Caimin was part of the archaeological team that excavated at the site in the 1990's and he gave an in depth account of the circumstances that led to French Huguenot glassmakers such as Philip Bigoe and Annanias Hensey coming to Ireland in the early 1600's.

Pictured above are Shinrone Heritage Group and organisers of the event for National Heritage Week - Ger Murphy, Joe Cleary, Peter Ormond, Donal Lee, Liam O'Meara. Sean O'Ferrall, David Meredith, Caimin O'Brien, Amanda Pedlow, Jim Feighery, Ann Marie Healy, Eugene Bevans, Eamon Cleary, Mary Cleary and Billy Kavanagh - photo: PJ Wright

They established small glass making factories known as Glasshouses in areas located close to an abundant supply of oak and ash which provided fuel for their glassmaking furnaces.

Offaly County Council's Heritage Officer, Amada Pedlow also spoke to the crowd about the history of glassmaking in the region.

The inside of the Glass Furnace is covered in glass in a Blue- greenish colour. Pictured above is renowned archaeologist Caimin O'Brien sharing his knowledge of the 17th century glass making industry in South Offaly. - photo: PJ Wright

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media