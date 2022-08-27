Cappincur condemned to relegation by Durrow in tense play-off.

The 2022 senior football relegation play-off was hotly contested by both Cappincur and Durrow. What proved a frantic game of football finished with Durrow edging their opponents by a single point. Neither team deserved to lose the game as the old mantra ‘goals win games’ was turned on its head.

Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Senior Football Championship Relegation Play-Off



Durrow 1-18

Cappincur 4-8

Durrow started the better, Kevin McDermott slotting a neat free to get the game underway inside the first two minutes. In what was an open game of football, the division’s survival contenders set up quite differently early on. Durrow’s attack was direct, often using Niall Geraghty as a target man in full-forward. Whereas Cappincur also utilised some of their strengths by running at the heart of Durrow’s defence. Both systems proved beneficial as Durrow grabbed the game’s opening goal from a long-ball which Geraghty broke only to be dispatched by team captain Bobby O’Dea.

Similarly, Cappincur made hay thanks to powerful running from Bill and Brion Carroll. Ger Treacy marshalled his troops from around the middle, driving them on throughout the game. Both Carroll’s were impressive going forward, while Brion in wing back provided an exceptional defensive display in the first half particularly. After a Kevin McDermott point from play appeared to settle Durrow down, Cappincur’s Peter Daly brought it back to a one score game. Tommy Leavy was solid in defence while Kevin Minnock also worked incredibly hard for his team.

It was an unforced Durrow error which gifted Cappincur a goal chance. Ger Treacy wasted no time punishing their mistake, slotting the equaliser with a sublime long-range finish. This after a defensive mix up on Durrow’s part. Bill Carroll, a clear aerial threat for Cappincur, was instrumental in his side’s second goal. With Durrow resisting some opposition pressure, Carroll took a chance and drove at their defence before laying it off to the grateful Brian Norris who made no mistake, smashing the ball into the net.

At half-time Cappincur were up four points and in the driving seat, their third goal courtesy of corner back Oliver Hayes. However, Durrow started the second half with intent, centre-forward Michael Mooney leading a siege on the Cappincur defence. Mooney was immense for Durrow, popping up with scores from all around the ‘D’ ensuring he stood out from the crowd. Ciaran Burke was also excellent for Durrow, from full-back he completed a series of box-to-box runs forward. Not only was he key defensively but Burke was integral to the Durrow attack. Gerry Spollen, Bobby O’Dea, Jack O’Brien and Ross Ravenhill all performed well on the day too.

In the game’s closing stages, it was tit-for-tat. Level on multiple occasions, neither team could shake their opponent off. It must be said that Durrow did have the edge as the game neared its end, with Cappincur appearing to tire. A flurry of unanswered Durrow points caught up with Cappincur who had no answer for Durrow’s solid points tally. With the scores tied in the final minutes, Ross Ravenhill linked up with substitute Brian Duignan to fist his team’s eighteenth and final point.

Met with delight from the Durrow supporters, referee Ger Keyes blew the final whistle moments later sealing a hard-earned victory for Durrow. Unfortunately for Cappincur and despite their never-say-die resolve, the result relegates them to Senior B football. On the other hand, it is Durrow who survive and live to fight another day in Offaly football’s top tier.



THE SCORERS

Durrow: Kevin McDermott 0-6 (5f), Michael Mooney 0-4, Bobby O’Dea 1-0, Jack Fogarty 0-2, Barry O’Rourke, Niall Geraghty, Jack O’Brien, David Magner and Ross Ravenhill 0-1 each.

Cappincur: Ger Treacy 1-1 (1f), Peter Daly 0-4 (3f and 1m), Brian Norris, Oliver Hayes and David Carroll 1-0 each, Ciaran Farrell, Peter Norris and PJ Daly 0-1 each.



THE TEAMS

Durrow: Stephen Fitzgerald, Mark Hughes, Ciaran Burke, Jack O’Brien, Ross Ravenhill, David Magner, Gerry Spollen, Brian Geraghty, Bobby O’Dea, Jack Fogarty, Michael Mooney, Dan Wyer, Barry O’Rourke, Niall Geraghty, Kevin McDermott. Subs – Terry Byrne for O’Dea (30), John Murphy for O’Rourke (41), Dan Bourke for Fogarty (46), Mark Troy for Spollen (53), Brian Duignan for N. Geraghty (60).

Cappincur: Enda Daly, Thomas Leavy, Diarmuid Carroll, Oliver Hayes, Brion Carroll, Sean Flynn, PJ Daly, Bill Carroll, Ger Treacy, Peter Norris, Brian Norris, Ciaran Farrell, Kevin Minnock, Sean Courtney, Peter Daly. Subs – David Carroll for Flynn (38), Sean Graham for Courtney (48), Enda Ravenhill for Farrell (48), Hubert Healion for Minnock (55).

Referee: Ger Keyes (Shamrocks).