Butchers in Offaly set to be converted into pizza and fast food takeaway

Green light for conversion of butchers into pizza and fast food takeaway in Offaly
A butchers in Offaly is set to undergo a major transformation as Offaly County Council has given the green light that will see the premises converted into pizza and fast food takeaway.
The council has granted permission for the conversion of the premises at 39 JKL Street, Edenderry.
Pauric Groome sought permission for the change of use earlier this year and the go ahead has been given with three conditions attached.
Before granting permission, Offaly County Council sought details of opening hours, the location of vents and details of facade design and asked for clarification on if the conversion would be detrimental to nearby residences with regard to noise, litter and potential car parking hazards.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.