Offaly community group get go ahead to erect CCTV cameras

Having first discussed the possibility of erecting CCTV cameras in the area in November 2015 Rahan Community Alert took another significant step forward on the roller coaster journey when they had licences approved by Offaly County Council to erect information signs in the twelve chosen areas to sight the cameras.

From the originally proposed modest project the group were able to reassess the situation when the Department of Justice offered funding for such projects on the basis of providing 60% of the cost for an approved scheme in 2017. Following consultation with the Gardai a more ambitious scheme was proposed to help detect the movement of vehicles into and out of the parish as well as on a network of roads within the parish.

A comprehensive survey of the community was undertaken in November 2018 and overwhelming support for the scheme was apparent.

With tremendous support from the community funds were raised and offers to host the cameras in the strategic areas came forward

The proposal was supported by the Joint Policing Committee and the County Council who also agreed to act as Data controller.

A system was designed to allow the Gardai to interrogate the content of CCTV with minimum inconvenience to the hosts.

When suitable structures were designed and approved by a structural engineer to support the cameras, a request to Offaly County Council in relation to planning requirements was submitted. Then the pandemic struck and slowed the whole process down.

The structures were eventually approved by the planners. In conjunction with the Gardai and the Council the position of the notices informing the public of use of CCTV cameras were identified.

Despite the impact of the Covid outbreak slow progress was made in partnership with the Gardai and the County Council.

National issues in relation to the use of information obtained have had an impact on progress and groups across the country have experienced great frustration in moving the project on to the application process. However, we must also be aware that failure to adhere to all aspects of the law will result in cameras been removed and fines imposed. As a group we are now in the position where we are in contact with the Gardai to get permission from the Commissioner to complete the process of application to the Department of Justice for the grant necessary to fund the project.

This documentation is a substantial submission that shows the need for the CCTV in the area; a map of the area with the position of cameras and the notices clearly shown; that the system is technically correct; that funding from the community is available; that the community were informed of the project and support it; that all legal requirements are followed and permissions obtained; that all contractors are tax compliant and approved to carry out the work by the relevant bodies; that all insurances are in place and an approved engineer with public insurance liability will oversee the project in consultation with the County Engineer.

All these areas are covered in our submission and we must await, like the many other groups across the country, for the national issues to be resolved to advance the project to a conclusion.

All through this process patience was truly a virtue and we are grateful for the support of our community and their patience which we hope will continue.

The group will hold their AGM in late September and have a display of the proposal for the general public.