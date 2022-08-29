Search

29 Aug 2022

Ann used her gifts and talents to care for others – Ann McCabe

The late Ann McCabe

There was much sadness at the passing of Ann McCabe

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

29 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

There was much sadness in Tullamore and further afield at the passing of Ann McCabe, late of Park Avenue, who died in Tullamore hospital on August 24.

At her funeral mass in the Church of the Assumption, Fr Joe Campbell welcomed her family, friends and neighbours and all those tuning in from abroad on the parish webcam.

A former nurse, Ann trained in Hertfordshire in England and later worked in hospitals in London and Glasgow.

Fr Campbell described Ann as a good nurse and a good woman who used her gifts and talents to care for others, including those with drug addictions.

Ann also trained in psychiatry and later helped found the Dochas Cancer Support Service in Tullamore, where she made good use of her counselling skills.

Those who availed of the service will remember with fondness her kindness and friendliness when Dochas was located at its first headquarters on Henry Street and at its present location on Offaly Street.

Fr Campbell went on to say that Ann loved singing and when she lived in Glasgow was part of a choir which performed for Nelson Mandela. She also enjoyed painting and reading.

He said Ann was a good neighbour, sister, daughter and volunteer with Dochas. He said she had looked after her mother prior to her death. ''She died the way she had lived, for others,'' he said.

Dochas posted this tribute to Ann on its Facebook page.

''All of us at Dochas Offaly Cancer Support Group were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Ann McCabe yesterday, one of the founding members of Dochas.

"Ann poured boundless energy into building Dochas what it is today and her legacy will remain ever present in our ethos and values. Ann was a hugely kind, generous and funny lady with boundless wit and compassion. She cared so deeply about everyone that came through the doors of Dochas and her effervescent spirit was always on display.

"Ann partook in a creative writing and photography class in Dochas which was immortalised in book format entitled "Eyes Wide Open - a collection of photography and creative writing". "Night" was one of Ann's pieces that was published in the book and captures the essence of her lust for life.

"Our sincerest condolences to all of Ann's family and friends on her passing. Your inimitable presence will live on through the legacy you and your friends created in Dochas. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. May she rest in eternal peace.''

Ann was predeceased by her parents Thomas and Teresa McCabe. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers and sisters Tom, Eamon, P.J, Carmel, Mary and Clare, her good friend Mary, Joe, Sean and Ber, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

