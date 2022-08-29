Vast majority of funding allocated to Offaly under active travel remains unspent

Figures released by the National Transport Authority reveal Offaly County Council failed to spend 81% percent of the funding allocated to it for walking and cycling infrastructure projects in 2021.

The Council was granted €3,439,000 in 2021 but just €662,171 was drawn down.

At the time of the announcement in March 2021 the council outlined that there were 13 projects in total where the money would be spent.

These included:

€250,000 for Transport Mobility Plans for Tullamore, Edenderry, Birr, Clara and Banagher.

€500,000 for Tullamore Cycle Network Phase 1

€470,000 for footpaths improvements Package in Birr and Crinkill.

€289,000 for footpath improvements in Clara.

€175,000 for Hare's Lane in Edenderry.

€40,000 for footpath improvements Design Package in Banagher and Cloghan

€420,000 for Spollenstown Road

€250,000 for Countrywide Pedestrian Crossings

€180,000 for Portarlington Active Travel Scheme

€70,000 for Safe to Schools Programme -Support Infrastructure: Frederick Street, Clara.

€145,000 Low Cost Urban Junction (tightening) Schemes;Edenderry and Birr

€75,000 Light segregation Cycling Scheme Edenderry

€575,000 Tullamore Urban Greenway Project.

Speaking at the time, the then Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council Councillor John Carroll said: ''This funding will further improve pedestrian and cycling facilities in our towns and villages, make them safer and more attractive places to be as well as making a significant contribution to Climate Action. It will provide future mobility plans in our main towns which will greatly assist future planning for more people centred towns''

A transport study is to be undertaken in Tullamore and at least some of the projects have been completed or are in the pipeline.

Minister Eamon Ryan has now ordered councils to immediately come up with bicycle and walking strategy and to fast track spending on various projects.

It's understood the Minister has contacted the chief executives in all 31 local authorities and instructed them to ''demonstrate a pathway to achieving climate goals.''