Three men and two women arrested in connection with assault in Kildare that left man in serious condition

Gardaí in Naas investigating a serious assault on a male in his 30s that occurred at a residence in Father Murphy Park, Robertstown, County Kildare, at approximately 2:30am on Sunday have arrested five persons in connection with this incident.

Three men (aged in their 20s, 30s and 50s) and two women (aged in their 20s and 40s) are currently being detained at various Garda Stations in Kildare under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The injured male in his 30s is still receiving treatment at Tallaght University Hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this incident or to any person with information to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in the area of Robertstown between 1am and 4am to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.