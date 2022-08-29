IRELAND WEATHER: Met Eireann forecasting big change in the weather with heavy rain to bring dramatic end to good weather

Met Eireann is a forecasting big change in the weather this week with heavy rain set to bring a dramatic end to the good weather.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, high pressure will dominate for much of this week bringing mainly dry weather with good sunny spells and just a few showers.

However the weather is set to turn dramatically on Friday with the weather becoming more unsettled with Met Eireann warning of heavy downpours of rain with possible localised flooding.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, Monday will stay mostly dry with sunny spells, however there will be a few showers in the northwest and some may be heavy this afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees with light to moderate east to southeast breezes.

Any showers will die out early tonight leaving dry conditions with clear spells and some patches of mist. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees with light breezes.

Tuesday will be mostly dry with sunny spells but a few showers are possible in Ulster. Highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees with light to moderate easterly breezes. Tuesday night will be mild and mainly dry with some patches of mist or fog developing and with lowest temperatures 9 to 12 degrees with light variable breezes.

Met Eireann is forecasting that Wednesday and Thursday will all be mainly dry with sunny spells and just a few showers at times. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees with mainly light to moderate easterly breezes. Lowest night time temperatures will range from about 9 to 12 degrees.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, the dramatic change is set to hit Ireland on Friday. After a mainly dry start, a band of rain will move in from the west and heavy showers will develop further east. Through the second half of the day heavy downpours are likely, especially over Leinster and Ulster with localised flooding possible. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees with light to moderate easterly breezes.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, next weekend will continue unsettled with further spells of rain or showers, which may be heavy at times. Temperatures will range from about 17 to 21 degrees.