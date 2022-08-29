PROPERTY WATCH: Beautiful former schoolhouse in Offaly with 'enormous character' now on the market

A beautiful former schoolhouse in Offaly described as having 'enormous character' is now on the market. Located in Kilclonfert, the three-bedroom home is on the market for €259,000.
CLICK ON THE ARROWS ABOVE TO TAKE A LOOK AROUND THE HOUSE
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.