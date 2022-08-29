Gardai in Midlands seize HGV and arrest driver for long list of offences

Pic Credit: Laois Offaly Gardai
Gardai in the Midlands seized a HGV and arrested the driver for a long list of offences.
Gardai in Laois discovered a Heavy Goods Vehicle with an unsecured load being driven by a disqualified driver on the motorway on Sunday
Laois Roads Policing Unit stopped the HGV from travelling with an unsecured load on the M8 motorway in Laois.
When they checked the vehicle they found it hadn’t been taxed for over two years and there was a false tax disc on display.
The vehicle was seized and the driver was arrested and charged and is due to appear at Portlaoise District Court at a later date.
