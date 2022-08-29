Time to pray to the weather gods as Met Éireann forecasts 'heavy downpours' for Electric Picnic

If you are going to the Electric Picnic, it might be time to say a quick prayer to the weather gods or bury the Child of Prague in the garden because the latest forecast for the Picnic from Met Eireann is not looking good at all.

Met Éireann weather charts for the Electric Picnic weekend show the dry weather will end as the festival kicks off from September 2-4.

On FRIDAY, after a mainly dry start, Met Éireann says a band of rain will move in from the west and heavy showers will develop further east. Through the second half of the day heavy downpours are likely, especially over Leinster and Ulster with localised flooding possible. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees with light to moderate easterly breezes. The forecaster says it will continue unsettled with further spells of rain or showers, which may be heavy at times. Temperatures will range from about 17 to 21 degrees.

