Gardai issue appeal for information on serious crash in Offaly

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident in Offaly on Tuesday.

Gardai in Birr attended the scene of a serious injury road traffic collision that occurred in Shannonbridge at approximately 3.45pm on Tuesday afternoon.

A male motorcyclist in his late 20s was injured when a collision occurred with a vehicle. He was airlifted to University College Hospital, Galway where he remains in a serious condition. The driver of the car, a woman in her late 60s, was uninjured. She was the sole occupant of the car .

The road was closed and Garda Forensic Collision investigators were due to conduct an examination in the morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to road users who were travelling in Shannonbridge between 3pm and 4pm with camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Birr Garda Station on (057) 9169710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.