31 Aug 2022

Key projects in the pipeline will change the face of Tullamore

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

Three high profile architectural companies are believed to be in the mix to undertake consultancy work on what will be key developments shaping the future of Tullamore.

The Tullamore Regeneration Framework and Tullamore Harbour Options Masterplan have the potential to change the face of the town and Offaly County Council is awaiting the approval from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, Urban Regeneration and Development to complete the procurement process for both projects.

The local authority tendered for Consultancy Services for the two projects earlier this year. The consultation fee for the Tullamore Regeneration Framework is €200,000.

Senior Executive Officer with Offaly County Council, Jean Ryan said: ''The Tullamore Regeneration Framework will provide a vision for Tullamore, a plan for future public realm, regeneration and renewal opportunities for delivering future integrated urban developments for Tullamore by both the public and private sectors. The Framework will set the vision for the development of a number of key opportunity sites, delivered to make for a strong town centre with sustainable access and permeability in the Town.''

Tullamore Harbour has remained a hidden asset in Tullamore for a long number of years. Visitors to the town have no idea it is there and its possibilities have remained untapped.

Jean Ryan said, ''The Tullamore Harbour site has potential as a transformational urban development site for Tullamore, encompassing a multiplicity of possible business, innovation, residential and amenity uses. Waterways Ireland and Offaly County Council wish to unlock the unique opportunity to redevelop and revitalise the Grand Canal Harbour area of Tullamore, so that once more it becomes an integral part of the town and works as an economic generator. The Grand Canal Harbour located within the oldest heritage quarter of the town has long been identified by Waterways Ireland and Offaly County Council as having significant development potential to become a compelling waterfront space for residents, citizens, visitors, and enterprises, accessible by water, cycling, and walking.

The Tullamore Harbour Development Options Masterplan will inform decision making on the future use or development of the property and lands that make up the site,'' said Ms Ryan.

Both Projects will include extensive public consultation and Offaly County Council and the appointed consultants will be requesting the engagement and input of the people of Tullamore and environs and all interested parties.

