Tullamore Stage School enrolment evening

uition is available in a range of instruments such as violin, cello, flute, clarinet, saxophone, piano and guitar at Tullamore Stage School, plus classes in drama, song & dance, choir and much more
TULLAMORE Stage School enrolment takes place on Thursday, September 1 from 5pm to 6pm in the Charleville Centre, Tullamore.
Tuition is available in a range of instruments such as Violin, Cello, Flute, Clarinet, Saxophone, Piano and Guitar.
Email info@tullamorestageschool.ie or 087 3928477 for information.
Classes are available in Drama, Song & Dance, Choir, Orchestra and Speech & Drama.
Tullamore Stage School also offer classes in Leaving Cert Music for Fifth and Sixth Year students.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.