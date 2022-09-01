Incredible amount raised by Tractor Run in Offaly presented to school

The incredible amount raised by a Tractor Run in Offaly has been presented to a local school.
Earlier this year, Glen Gorman hosted a Tractor Run Fundraiser in Aid of Mochuda early Intervention ASD Class located in Scoil Charthaigh Naofa, Rahan.
An incredible €11,905 was raised on the day.
Pictured above is Glen Gorman with his sons Tadhg, Cullen and Noah presenting Principal Mary Cleary with the cheque.
