Young man arrested after stolen car crashed in Offaly
A young man arrested after a stolen car was crashed in Offaly.
The car was stolen in Banagher on the afternoon of Sunday, August 14 from the yard of a house on Main Street.
A Garda spokesperson said the car was subsequently recovered following a road traffic accident when it struck a field gate near the town.
A young male and he was arrested the following day and detained in Birr Garda Station. He appeared in court and was remanded in custody.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.