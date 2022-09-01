Offaly man raises money for homeless charity in long charity run and walk

An Offaly man has raised €1,715 for Focus Ireland as a result of taking part in a charity ride and walk.

Upset by the never-ending homeless crisis, Birr man Michael Egan decided to try and do something about it. He therefore signed up to take part in a charity bike ride and walk from Birr to Sligo which would raise funds to go towards helping Focus Ireland in their very important work of tackling the scourge of homelessness in our society.

Mick's journey began on the 30th of June and lasted for three days. It entailed a cycle from Birr to Coolaney via Athlone, Roscommon Town, Boyle to Sligo; which was a total of 150 kilometres over a two day period.

Next he walked the Sligo Camino Way, starting in Dromahair Co Leitrim, and going across into Coolaney Co Sligo. which was a total trek of 36 kilometres.

Mick warmly thanked everyone who gave something towards the bike ride and hike. "

Your support is greatly appreciated. Go Raibh Míle Maith Agaibh."

Michael showed the Midland Tribune his letter of thanks from Focus Ireland.

“I'd like to extend a huge thank you for your contribution of €1,715 towards our work, collected by you through fundraising you completed, as you prepared to take part in the Sligo Camino Walk. This is an amazing amount to raise, and it will have a direct impact in the lives of those experiencing homelessness. We would also like to thank your supporters who donated generously. Without this support Focus Ireland could not do the work it does with thousands of families, children and individuals each year.

“Focus Ireland work throughout Ireland. We work to prevent and break the cycle of homelessness through early intervention. We do this in a number of ways including working on a one-to-one basis with people to assess their needs and give practical advice; and providing people with a place to call home. We work with single men and women; families with children and young people who have grown up in State care; we support children in crisis situations and work with people sleeping rough.

“We will use your donation wisely. 87 cent of every Euro we receive is spent on our services.”