‘Now That’s What I Call Disco!’ - Big 80s and 90s night out in Tullamore this Friday

Looking for a night out that's a blast from the past? Well this Friday night in Fergie's Bar in Tullamore could be just for you.

Tullamore Ladies Football Club's Gaelic 4 Mothers and Others team are busy getting ready behind the scenes to bring you a smashing disco party night to close out the summer in retro style.

Tickets are selling fast for this electrifying fundraiser, so don’t miss out on a nostalgic music experience which promises to keep the rhythm of the night alive for all generations.

Fancy dress prizes up for grabs so pop on your party shoes, find that Oasis t-shirt lurking in the back of the wardrobe and ‘let’s party like it’s 1999’.

‘Welcome to the Jungle’ of 80’s 90’s disco where we invite you to relive the one hit wonders and dancefloor fillers of these mega music decades.

Tickets are €10 and are still available from members of the club or at Fergie’s Bar, Doyle’s Gala and Tyrells Bakery.