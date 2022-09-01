WEATHER IRELAND: Dramatic change coming in the weather as Met Eireann forecasts wet and windy weekend ahead

The weather is set for a dramatic change from tomorrow with Met Eireann forecasting wet and windy weekend ahead.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, the weather will be wet and blustery at times over the weekend as a very unsettled spell begins.

The wet and windy spell is set to continue into next week as low pressure will remain, dominating the weather for the rest of the week over Ireland with further blustery showers or longer spells of rain at times and highs in the upper teens.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, Friday morning will begin mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the east. A band of rain will reach the west coast by afternoon, with brighter conditions through the middle of the country. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, in light variable breezes.

Friday night will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain turning persistent and locally heavy at times. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in Munster and Connacht, but not falling below 12 to 15 degrees in Ulster and Leinster, in light variable winds.

There will be a cloudy start on Saturday morning with rain persisting in part of Ulster and Leinster throughout the day, but sunny spells and showers push in to the south and west. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, in light to moderate southeast or variable winds.

While there is still some uncertainty about the extent of how windy it may get on Saturday night and Sunday, generally. It looks like wet and blustery conditions will extend from the south across the country on Saturday night with some heavy falls of rain at times. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees generally as fresh and gusty southeasterly winds veer southwesterly later. Although it should be noted that winds may be stronger locally.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, rain, heavy at times will gradually clear northwards on Sunday morning, followed by sunny spells and a few showers in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees, warmest in the east, with fresh to strong and gusty cyclonic variable winds will become southerly and moderate during the afternoon.

Wet and blustery conditions will return on Sunday night clearing to showers from the south by morning. Remaining mild with temperatures holding above 10 to 15 degrees generally in moderate to fresh and gusty east to southeast winds.

Monday will see sunny spells and widespread blustery showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southeasterly winds.

According to Met Eireann, low pressure will remain, dominating the weather for the rest of the week over Ireland with further blustery showers or longer spells of rain at times and highs in the upper teens.