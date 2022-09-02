Gardai investigating after apartment burgled in Offaly
Gardai are investigating after an apartment was burgled in Offaly.
An apartment in Castle Street, Birr was recently burgled.
The premises was entered on August 13 last and a small sum of cash, phones and personal documentation was stolen.
The items haven't been recovered.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.