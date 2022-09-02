Search

02 Sept 2022

Bullock sold in Offaly mart for Midlands hospice fundraiser

BIRR MART

The bullock was sold at Birr Mart on Monday last for the Hooves for Hospice fundraiser

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

02 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

The drive to raise funds for the much needed hospice for the Midlands continues with the Hooves for Hospice project attracting huge support from farmers in the region.

Pat Smyth from Killeen, Birr sold a bullock on Monday last in Central Auctions Birr that he had donated and raised for the Lions Club Hooves for Hospice fundraiser.

Pictured at the sale are Pat Smyth , Edward Delahunt (Offaly Hospice), and Michael Harty (manager Central Auctions).

The H4H initiative is to raise money to provide funds towards the building of the planned 16 bed hospice unit in Tullamore.

Anyone who wishes to donate, rear or sponsor a beast can contact Gerry at 085 877547

The committee would like to express sincere thanks to all who have reared and continue to rear and donate cattle for this very much needed hospice unit which will provide palliative care for people throughout the midlands.

