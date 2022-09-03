WEATHER WARNING: Very wet night ahead for Electric Picnic as Met Eireann forecasts intense rainfall

Umbrellas up! Rain and blustery showers expected tonight
A very wet night is ahead for festival goers at Electric Picnic as Met Eireann forecasts intense rainfall
Parts of Ireland are in for some intense rainfall tonight as Met Eireann upgraded its Weather Warning for Rain from Yellow to Orange.
The Status Orange Rain Warning for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Waterford warns of local intense rainfall with squalls likely.
The warning is in place from 4am on Sunday until 8am on Sunday.
A Status Yellow Warning is in place for all of Ireland from 1am on Sunday until 10am on Sunday.
According to Met Eireann, heavy rain will move northwards across much of the country tonight, clearing from the north and northwest on Sunday morning. Some torrential downpours are expected in parts, resulting in surface flooding. There is also the potential for thunderstorm activity and lightning strikes.
